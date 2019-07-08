(Bloomberg) -- Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government will look past Deutsche Bank AG’s cutting a fifth of its workforce as the German lender commits to a titanic overhaul.

Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing’s bid to reboot the bank is viewed in Berlin as a necessary change, according to an official with direct knowledge of the issue who declined to be identified. Despite the headline 18,000 job cuts, normally a red flag for politicians, the Frankfurt-based lender’s makeover is seen as necessary to cut fat and boost the bank’s profitability. In addition, the government welcomes a step back from investment banking and a renewed focus on German businesses.

Deutsche Bank’s failure in April to combine with Commerzbank AG, in which the government has a stake of about 15.5%, was a stinging defeat for Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, whose bid to rescue a potential national champion got little public support from across the political spectrum.

That left Deutsche Bank to its own devices and Sewing on Sunday pledged to do what many in Germany’s political ranks have always called on it to do: drop its ambitions as a global investment bank and return to its German-lending roots.

Markets have so far weighed in positively on the overhaul for a bank viewed by German regulators as systemically relevant, with risk gauges falling to fresh lows and its euro convertible bonds climbing. The shares rose as much as 4.4% to 7.49 euros, the highest in more than two months.

To contact the reporters on this story: Patrick Donahue in Berlin at pdonahue1@bloomberg.net;Birgit Jennen in Berlin at bjennen1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Ben Sills at bsills@bloomberg.net, Raymond Colitt

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.