(Bloomberg) -- The insider-trading case against a former UBS Group AG compliance officer was ridiculed by the lawyer of her alleged day-trading conspirator because she received nothing from the transactions and had no motive to have leaked information on confidential deals.

The Financial Conduct Authority’s case against Fabiana Abdel-Malek, who was a compliance officer at UBS, and former trader Walid Choucair is entirely based on circumstantial evidence, with no direct witnesses, no phone messages containing price-sensitive information and inconclusive evidence relating to whether the two met on specific dates, Choucair’s lawyer Richard Wormald told a London jury on Tuesday.

“We say it’s weak,” Wormald said of the prosecution case. “In Miss Abdel-Malek’s case, there is simply no motive, because there is no evidence that she received a fee; no money at all. No messages, no meet ups, for Miss Abdel-Malek no money.”

Abdel-Malek and Choucair both deny five counts of insider trading, relating to transactions on major listed companies made by Choucair between 2013 and 2014. Choucair made profits of 1.4 million pounds ($1.8 million) from the trades, according to the FCA.

The prosecution is giving a misleading picture of the trades and Abdel-Malek’s access to confidential information, Wormald said. Choucair placed 103 trades in the year-long period under review, while Abdel-Malek accessed more than 1,100 transaction records on UBS’s deals database, he said.

To contact the reporter on this story: Franz Wild in London at fwild@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Anthony Aarons at aaarons@bloomberg.net, Christopher Elser

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.