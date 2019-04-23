(Bloomberg) -- Go inside the global economy with Stephanie Flanders in her new podcast, Stephanomics. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

The ECB’s Benoit Coeure said he doesn’t see any reason to dilute the effect of negative interest rates on banks and signaled a new long-term loan series may be less generous than the previous round

As in some other developed nations, a slowdown in inflation is once again plaguing Sweden’s central bank

Donald Trump shelved his plan to appoint Herman Cain to the Fed and Democrats are urging Republicans to also block the president’s other pick, Stephen Moore

The Fed seems resigned to running a heightened risk of asset bubbles and other financial excesses as they seek to keep the economic expansion going

That’s coming as the Fed is losing its forecasting edge versus private economists, according to Goldman Sachs. They say the higher quality and quantity of private forecasters makes it harder for anyone, including Fed staff, to beat the “wisdom of the crowd”

Long-term borrowing costs in the U.S. and Canada edged into restrictive territory in 2018 before returning to an accommodative position in the opening months of 2019, according to a new analysis of the neutral interest rates in major economies by Bloomberg economists

Two of the earliest indicators for Asian trade continued pointing down, undercutting hopes for a rebound as the U.S. and China head toward a settlement. Slowing sales at Caterpillar, a bellwether for the world economy, are likely to add to angst over global growth

China’s top policy makers are less worried about the economy and are looking beyond the current downturn to tackling long-term structural reforms, says Bloomberg’s Qian Wan, while Chinese markets fell on Monday after policymakers signaled they’re less comfortable about adding stimulus

The Bank of Japan heads into this week’s policy board meeting with downside risks alive and well -- though not as menacing as before China’s economy showed signs of stabilizing, says Yuki Masujima

