No One Knows the PGA Tour's Most Dominant Player

(Bloomberg) -- Brooks Koepka is the best golfer in the world, having won four of the past nine major tournaments. But he’s about as famous as Miles Bridges, a reserve NBA forward who scored 7.5 points a game this season.

Both Koepka and Bridges are known by about 18% of U.S. consumers, according to the Celebrity DBI database, which tracks public perceptions of global celebrities. Koepka, the No. 1 golfer in the world, is the 20th-best-known golfer, trailing longtime stars like Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, as well as younger players like Dustin Johnson and even Justin Thomas. There are 70 active NBA players with higher name recognition.

Koepka’s relative obscurity isn’t great news for golf, which has leaned on Woods’s stardom for more than two decades. The 29-year-old may be the future of the sport, but according to the Celebrity DBI his name recognition puts him alongside singer Normani, and Bridges, who just finished his rookie season with the Charlotte Hornets.

Created by the Dallas-based agency Marketing Arm, the Celebrity DBI ranks celebrities in a handful of categories, including name recognition, appeal, influence and trust. There are more than 4,700 celebrities in the database, which the company updated last week after Koepka’s most recent major title.

Koepka ranks 2,343rd in appeal, 19th among golfers, and comparable to NFL player Deshaun Watson and dancer Derek Hough. He ranks 1,754th in influence, alongside actress Helen Mirren and journalist Hoda Kotb.

Despite low name recognition outside of golf, Koepka is no stranger to endorsements. He has an apparel deal with Nike Inc. and partnerships with Michelob Ultra, Rolex, Infor and NetJets. He doesn’t have an equipment provider.

