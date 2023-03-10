(Bloomberg) -- A deal to return migrants to countries in the European Union can only be agreed in the longer term, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said, as he met French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris at the first Franco-British summit in five years.

“Having those conversations with the EU is definitely” part of the UK’s plan to tackle the refugee crisis, but those talks would need to unfold “over time,” Sunak said in an interview with reporters on the train to France. “That will take a bit longer time to have those conversations, relative to the things we need to do now.”

Earlier this week the UK unveiled new legislation aimed at deterring would-be asylum seekers from crossing the English Channel in small boats. The Illegal Migration Bill would mean anyone who the UK says enters the country illegally would automatically be banned from claiming asylum or citizenship.

Sunak said his focus is on this bill and building greater cooperation with France. “There is no one silver bullet to solve this problem,” he said.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.