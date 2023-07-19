'No recession in sight' for the third quarter, says CFIB

The economy is not slowing as quickly as the BoC expected: Economist Charles St-Arnaud

A new report from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) is forecasting an economic rebound in the third quarter, along with a continued easing in inflation.

“There is no recession in sight for the short term,” the CFIB said in a news release about findings from its Main Street Quarterly report, published Wednesday.

The research comes a day after Statistics Canada’s inflation reading for June came in at 2.8 per cent, closer to the Bank of Canada’s two per cent target and lower than economists tracked by Bloomberg had expected.

Simon Gaudreault, chief economist and vice-president of research for the CFIB, said the small business organization expects inflation to fall even further in the third quarter.

"Key macroeconomic indicators, such as GDP, retail sales and inflation, appear to be moderating. We forecast that Q3 inflation, both total and core, will be within or likely very close to the Bank of Canada's inflation-control target range of one to three per cent," Gaudreault said in the news release.

The CFIB’s forecasts pegged third-quarter inflation would hit 2.4 per cent total, and 2.6 per cent excluding food and energy.

“This is in line with the decline in businesses’ expectations of price increases, even though they remain well above average,” the report said.

Their report also estimated that business investment would grow in the third quarter after a decline in the second quarter, though it will “remain lower than a year ago.” The CFIB attributed the second-quarter slowdown to lower business sentiment, high expectations of wage increases and fewer unfilled orders than the beginning of 2023.

A moderate rebound in employment growth was forecast for the third quarter, according to the CFIB’s research after negative growth in the second quarter that was largely attributed to a strike by federal public servants.

METHODOLOGY:

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) is Canada’s largest association of small and medium-sized businesses with 97,000 members across every industry and region.

CFIB's research is based on members’ views, which are collected through various controlled access member surveys using a one-member one-vote system.