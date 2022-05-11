(Bloomberg) -- US drivers aren’t finding any relief at the gas station. The average retail price for both unleaded gasoline and diesel took another leg higher, according to the latest data Wednesday from auto club AAA, with the former now at $4.404 a gallon and the latter inching up to $5.553. Coupled with rising inflation -- the core consumer price index climbed 0.6% in April on a monthly basis, exceeding all forecasts -- the increased pain at the pump undoubtedly will squeeze Americans further just as the peak summer driving season is set to begin.

