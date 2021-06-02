(Bloomberg) -- Visitors to Colorado’s Rocky Mountain National Park will continue to need a reservation this year to enter in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and historical fires in 2020, the National Park Service said on its website.

Reservations are based on about 75% to 85% of parking capacity and sold via a website last year, the park service said. Capacity in 2020 was limited to 60%.

Rangers are tuning away visitors without reservations even after waiting an hour in bumper-to-bumper traffic at park entry points, the Denver Post reported.

“It’s going to be a nightmare. I’ve already seen some pretty hostile interactions,” a guard told the newspaper.

In 2020, Rocky Mountain National Park was the nation’s fourth most visited, the park service said.

