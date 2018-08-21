More than one-fifth of Canadian workers are in precarious jobs despite higher education and experience levels, according to a new survey from the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives.

The report, released Tuesday, found that 22 per cent of Canadian professionals are currently in jobs lacking economic security such as steady income, pension, benefits and sick pay. Of that group, 26 per cent work full time, 40 per cent are employed in the private sector, while 30 per cent are in the public sector. The survey also found there was a higher rate of precarious workers aged 55 and older.

“We tend to think of precarious work as something that happens in low-wage, low-skill jobs, but the findings from this national survey suggest that there is no safe harbour,” CCPA-Ontario Senior Researcher Ricardo Tranjan, said in a release.

“Even highly educated professionals are experiencing economic insecurity and unstable working conditions.”

Indeed, 58 per cent of all respondents said employment in their field is less secure than it used to be. And the majority of workers with precarious jobs (60 per cent) don’t have a pension plan, RRSP or sick pay.

While there are precarious positions in all professions, the survey found a high concentration in the education (28 per cent), health care (18 per cent), and business and finance administration (19 per cent) fields.

The survey also found there are more female workers with precarious roles (60 per cent) than men.