(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s benchmark bonds recorded no trades on Wednesday, less than a month after the central bank sought to enliven the world’s second-biggest debt market by relaxing yield control.

That’s the seventh instance this year when the debt didn’t change hands, though the first since July 31 when the Bank of Japan said it will allow the 10-year yield to deviate by as much as 0.2 percentage points around zero percent. The yield ended at 0.095 percent on Tuesday, a fifth straight day of close at that level.

While Bank of Japan board member Hitoshi Suzuki said the central bank still needs more time to decide if the policy tweak, the first since yield-curve control was introduced almost two years ago, is sufficient, consensus has emerged among regional banks and insurance companies that more needs to be done as trading returns to abysmal levels.

“There are few trading incentives,” said Eiichiro Miura, general manager of the fixed-income investment department at Nissay Asset Management Corp. in Tokyo. “The market is still trying to figure out the real intention of the BOJ’s policy tweaks as the central bank hasn’t taken any action since it changed its policy.”

The BOJ has maintained bond-purchase amounts at its regular operations over the past month, amid calls by investors for it to cut back. It’s set to announce the buying plan for September on Friday.

“Nervousness prevails in the market ahead of Friday’s announcement of the BOJ’s purchase plan for September and the 10-year bond auction next week,” said Miura. “That also has taken the energy out from the market.”

Forty-year JGBs haven’t recorded any trades since last Thursday, while two-year debt hasn’t changed hands since Friday, according to Japan Bond Trading Co. Five-year bonds were last traded on Monday.

