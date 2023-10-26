(Bloomberg) -- Nobel Laureate Paul Romer argued the Federal Reserve should start to cut interest rates after the US economy accelerated last quarter and inflation continues to slow.

“It’d be crazy to raise rates at this point,” Romer said Thursday on Bloomberg Television. “I think they should start cutting rates and explain to people — within a year we’re going to be at our 2% target — we need to sort of get ready to level off.”

Government estimates released earlier Thursday showed the US gross domestic product grew at an annualized rate of 4.9% in the third quarter, more than double the quarter before. At the same time, a closely watched measure of underlying inflation cooled to its lowest level since 2020 during the same period, the figures showed.

Read More: Yellen Says GDP Data Show US Economy Is ‘Doing Very Well’

Strong consumer spending has continued to boost the US economy even as the Fed has raised interest rates aggressively in order to curb inflation, and policymakers are widely expected to leave the benchmark rate unchanged at next week’s meeting. Many economists expect growth to slow in the fourth quarter as borrowing costs limit purchases of big-ticket items and student-loan payments resume.

“The theory was you could only bring inflation down when the economy slows and that just is not true right now,” said Romer, who is an economics professor at Boston College. “So right now we’re at a period where we’ve just got to look at the facts and not be confused by some theory that turns out to be wrong.”

