(Bloomberg) -- Nobel Peace Prize winner and activist Malala Yousafzai announced her marriage today on Twitter.

Yousafzai was the youngest winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, in 2014. her work protecting children from slavery, extremism and child labor. The Pakistani native was shot in the head by a Taliban gunman while riding a school bus at age 15. She recovered and went on to fight for women’s education and against girls' oppression worldwide.

