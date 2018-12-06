(Bloomberg) -- Noble Group Ltd. is preparing for a U.K. insolvency procedure after Singaporean regulators blocked a key element of its $3.5 billion debt restructuring, according to people familiar with the matter.

The company is considering implementing its so-called "alternative restructuring," which involves going into administration in the U.K., a form of insolvency procedure, the people said, asking not to be named as the discussions are private. The plans could still change, they cautioned.

The decision would be a "Plan B" and comes after Singaporean regulators said they wouldn’t allow the commodity trader to relist as a new entity.

To contact the reporters on this story: Jack Farchy in London at jfarchy@bloomberg.net;Javier Blas in London at jblas3@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Will Kennedy at wkennedy3@bloomberg.net, Lynn Thomasson

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.