(Bloomberg) -- Noble Group Ltd. said its mammoth debt-for-equity restructuring has become effective, taking a vital step toward completing the controversial rescue even as Singapore regulators continue to probe the commodity trader and its officers for possible breaches of the law.

New Noble has acquired all the assets of the company, according to a statement on Thursday to Singapore Exchange Ltd. New bonds have been issued to creditors and $800 million in new money debt has been made available. As of Dec. 20 all existing notes in the old company have been canceled and will be de-listed along with existing perpetual securities on Friday.

“It has been a long, and at times difficult, journey” Chairman Paul Brough said in a statement. “It is now for New Noble to take the business forward under the experienced leadership of CEO Will Randall and his team, who will now have a stable business platform and the financial resources necessary to realise the full potential of the business.”

Once Asia’s largest commodity trader, Noble was catapulted into crisis in 2015 after allegations of accounting irregularities surfaced, which the company routinely denied. The long-delayed deal follows billions in losses, and will hand control to senior creditors. Last week, Noble filed for a local kind of insolvency process in Bermuda after the Singapore authorities announced their probe and barred the company from transferring its listing to a new entity.

The company said the probe has prompted it to reconsider “the most appropriate composition" of New Noble’s board of directors, and this process will take “some further time to complete.” In the interim, Brough will be the first chairman of New Noble while a successor is found.

The restructuring was originally meant to become effective in about July, according to an initial timeline earlier this year. But the process ran into repeated delays, becoming an extraordinary corporate saga. Further steps remain, including a countdown to a so-called bar date.

Masterminded by Brough, the rescue has been very costly, with millions of dollars in payments to lawyers and advisers. Restructuring costs totaled more than $145 million in the first nine months of the year, according to the company’s earnings release in November.

No Plans

In the Bermuda court hearing last Friday, a lawyer for the company said there are no plans for New Noble to be listed on any exchange. Still, its old stock remains suspended in Singapore as the investigation continues.As part of the probe, the Monetary Authority of Singapore is looking into whether officers of Noble and Noble Resources International Pte Ltd. played a role in any breaches of the law. Authorities have also said they had expanded their investigation to Noble’s auditor, Ernst & Young LLP.

Under the $3.5 billion debt-for-equity rescue, Noble’s debt burden will be halved. After a string of asset sales, its operations have been reduced to a core business focused on coal, LNG and alumina. The company reported a net loss of $99 million in the three months to September.

Under the restructuring, 70 percent of shares in New Noble will be held by the group of senior creditors. Shareholders will stand to get 20 percent and management will have 10 percent.

