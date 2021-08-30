(Bloomberg) -- One of Noble Corp.’s three U.S. Gulf drillships that scrambled to evade Ida’s path faced hurricane-force conditions and survived.

The Globetrotter II, which is leased to Royal Dutch Shell Plc for $275,000 a day for the next couple years, maintained stability throughout Ida’s passing and is operating on its own power with functional marine and safety systems, the Sugar Land, Texas-based company said Sunday in a statement.

“A full assessment of its condition will be completed as soon as the weather clears,” Noble said. “Each rig successfully secured its respective well in progress and took evasive actions to avoid the storm’s path.”

The U.S. Gulf of Mexico is home to 14 active drilling rigs and more than 1,000 fixed production platforms. Oil companies bracing for the storm halted the equivalent of 1.74 million barrels of daily crude output and evacuated personal from platforms in the days leading up to Hurricane Ida’s arrival.

