(Bloomberg) -- Nokia Oyj cut its longer-term profitability target after losing a key contract in the US and saying its 5G networks business faces challenges over the next two years.

The Finnish vendor to telecom operators lowered the comparable operating margin target it plans to achieve by 2026 to “at least 13%” from a prior guidance of “at least 14%,” according to a statement Tuesday, ahead of an investor update event.

The company, which last week missed out on a major contract from AT&T, had already warned that the lost business would delay its plans to reach double-digit operating margins in the mobile networks business by as much as two years.

Read More: Ericsson Beats Nokia to $14 Billion AT&T Deal in Strategic Shift

Nokia shares fell 2.1% at 10:04 a.m. in Helsinki.

In the order worth $14 billion, Ericsson had been selected to build an open network for the US carrier, making the Swedish company its primary supplier of 5G equipment.

The loss has once again raised questions concerning Nokia’s competitiveness in mobile networks. It had missed out on the start of the 5G cycle due to uncompetitive chipsets, and now that it had seemed to have caught up, a deteriorating economy and rising interest rates are pressuring 5G spending as operators pare back investments.

“AT&T has confirmed to us that this was not about technology or the competitiveness of our offering,” Chief Executive Officer Pekka Lundmark said in an interview. “Our understanding is that this was a financially driven decision.”

He underscored Nokia continues to work with AT&T on other gear, including network infrastructure and cloud and network services.

The reduced 2026 target is a “prudent change,” the company said, adding that it still sees opportunities to increase margins beyond 2026 and believes the 14% goal remains achievable over the longer term.

For 2024, Nokia expects the environment for its Mobile Networks to “remain challenging,” due to the market decline in 2023 and a normalization in India after a period of strong growth.

AT&T’s decision to concentrate its radio network around a single vendor will also lower Mobile Networks’ net sales next year, the company said. It’s still looking to reach a low-single-digit operating margin due to cost reductions.

The Mobile Networks unit will also focus on selling more to faster growing segments, including Enterprise, Cloud RAN, O-RAN, and the defense sector, in addition to telecom operators.

Separately, the company said it had entered an agreement with Deutsche Telekom AG to begin the deployment of multi-vendor Open RAN network in Germany.

That is “a significant win-back,” Lundmark said. “We will make a comeback to Deutsche Telecom’s 5G radio network in Germany — a network where we have been out of for several years now.”

For the rest of the business groups, Nokia is assuming “good progress” toward their long-term targets in 2024.

A previous version of this story was corrected to show the business unit in third paragraph.

