Nokia Cuts Earnings Outlook and Pauses Dividend to Invest in 5G

(Bloomberg) -- Nokia Oyj lowered its earnings guidance for this year and next and halted dividend payments as the rollout of 5G mobile networks is turning out to be more expensive and competitive than previously expected.

The Finnish equipment company took down its earnings and margin expectations and said it won’t distribute dividends for the third and fourth quarters of fiscal 2018, citing margin pressure and the need to boost spending on 5G. Adjusted earnings per share in 2019 are now forecast at about 0.21 euros, down from a range of 0.25 euros to 0.29 euros.

Now, Nokia isn’t expecting a recovery for its earnings until 2021, a year later than previously.

The guidance cut wasn’t altogether unexpected -- analysts had factored the potential into their cautious estimates -- but the size of the downgrade may catch investors off guard. Before the third-quarter update, analysts on average expected the company to post full-year adjusted earnings per share of 0.23 euros.

While the third-quarter results beat analysts’ expectations for a period the company had already flagged would be weak, Nokia Chief Executive Officer Rajeev Suri highlighted high costs associated with the first generation of 5G products, profitability challenges in China, pricing pressure in early 5G deals, and uncertainty related to the announced operator merger in North America -- a reference to the planned merger of Sprint Corp. and T-Mobile US Inc.

Nokia may be feeling the heat from rivals Ericsson AB and Huawei Technologies Co., which are vying for dominance in the cellular-network market. Ericsson has been willing to take less profitable contacts in order to wrest a greater share of the market away from its competitors.

