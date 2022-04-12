(Bloomberg) -- Finnish 5G gear maker Nokia Oyj plans to exit the Russian market in response to the invasion of Ukraine and the full-scale war Russia is waging.

Over the last weeks Nokia had suspended deliveries and stopped new business, it said in a statement on Tuesday. It’s also moving its “limited” research and development activities out of Russia. The decision follows Swedish rival Ericsson AB’s announcement on Monday of an “indefinite” suspension of business there.

“It has been clear for Nokia since the early days of the invasion of Ukraine that continuing our presence in Russia would not be possible,” Chief Executive Officer Pekka Lundmark said on Twitter.

Nokia has 2,000 employees in the country, and “redundancies are unavoidable” though the company will offer relocation “for certain roles that can be done outside of Russia,” a spokesperson said in an emailed response to questions.

The Finnish telecommunication equipment maker said it still aims to provide support to maintain networks in Russia for operators including MTS, Vimpelcom, Megafon and Tele2, and apply for the relevant licenses to enable that support “in compliance with current sanctions.”

Ensuring “continued flow of information and access to the Internet, which provides outside perspectives to the Russian people,” is “the most responsible course of action” to take, Nokia said.

Nokia expects to book a provision of about 100 million euros ($109 million) in the first quarter. Given “strong demand” in other regions and Russia accounting for less than 2% of net sales last year, Nokia said the decision would not have an impact on its ability to reach its 2022 outlook.

