(Bloomberg) -- Nokia Oyj plunged after saying customers aren’t quite ready to increase spending on faster networks and are demanding price cuts.

Some Nokia customers are funding early fifth-generation 5G gear without expanding budgets, putting pressure on prices, Chief Executive Officer Rajeev Suri said, after Nokia posted a second-quarter earning miss. The stock fell the most in nine months.

The Finnish equipment vendor expects a slump in network demand to end when carriers start investing in 5G networks that promise faster download speeds and better capacity, enabling everything from self-driving cars to remote surgery and traffic control. It’s facing tough competition from Chinese rival Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. and Sweden’s Ericsson AB, which is showing signs of progress on a turnaround campaign started last year by CEO Borje Ekholm.

Nokia’s share fell as much as 9.6 percent, the steepest decline among members of the STOXX Europe 600 Index. The stock was down 8.7 percent to 4.63 euros at 10:21 a.m. in Helsinki.

“While we are generally able to offset price reductions with cost erosion over time, it will take some time to catch up,” Suri said on a conference call with reporters.

In the second quarter, Nokia’s operating profit fell 42 percent to 334 million euros ($391 million). Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg had on average expected profit of 374.5 million euros. Suri said he expects market conditions to improve further in the second half, particularly in the fourth quarter, Espoo-based Nokia’s seasonally strongest period, as 5G accelerates significantly.

Verizon Communications Inc., the largest U.S. operator by number of subscribers, is currently preparing to launch 5G in some markets by the end of the year. The carrier, which recently appointed Ericsson’s former CEO Hans Vestberg to the top job, said this week capital spending would be at the lower end of its forecast range despite investments in the new technology.

Profitability in Nokia’s core networks business declined in the quarter, due to the price pressure as well as more sales of lower-margin services and products. Suri said Nokia’s deal win rate is “very good,” with “significant” recent successes in the U.S. and China, key early 5G markets.

“Our view about the acceleration of 5G has not changed and we continue to believe that Nokia is well-positioned for the coming technology cycle given the strength of our end-to-end portfolio,” Suri said.

