(Bloomberg) -- Finnish wireless equipment maker Nokia Oyj reported an unexpected loss in the first quarter as rivals cut prices to secure a foothold in the market for a fifth generation of faster networks.

Nokia reported an adjusted operating loss of of 59 million euros ($66 million), compared to an average profit estimate of 282.7 million euros in a Bloomberg survey. Revenue was 5.03 billion euros, slightly below a consensus forecast of 5.04 billion.

Key Insights

Nokia had already said spending on 5G networks will be skewed toward the second half of this year. Chief Executive Officer Rajeev Suri said some competitors were being more “commercially aggressive” in the early stages of the rollout.

This was happening, he said, as “some customers reassess their vendors in light of security concerns, creating near-term pressure but longer-term opportunity.”

Nokia’s Chinese rival Huawei Technologies is facing headwinds in several countries over concerns that its equipment could be used for state-sponsored espionage.

Nokia’s poor earnings performance contrasts with an upbeat quarterly report from its rival, Ericsson AB. The Swedish company last week published a stronger set of numbers than analysts had expected, driven by brisk growth in the North American market, where major operators are launching 5G services this year.

Market Reaction

Nokia’s shares have gained 2.6 percent this year, underperforming Ericsson which is up 22 percent. On average, the stock has declined 2.1 percent following the last four earnings reports.

Get More

See the numbers here

To contact the reporter on this story: Niclas Rolander in Stockholm at nrolander@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Kenneth Wong at kwong11@bloomberg.net, Thomas Pfeiffer

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.