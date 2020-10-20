(Bloomberg) -- Nokia Oyj is seeking to block the sale of some Lenovo Group Ltd. products in Germany after a patent victory in the country.

The action follows a Sept. 30 injunction from a Munich court that bans Lenovo from selling anything using Nokia’s so-called H.264 technology. On Tuesday, Nokia sought to enforce the ruling, which covers PCs, laptops and tablets, the Finnish company said in an emailed statement.

Lenovo is appealing, and says Nokia has violated its legal obligations by refusing to license its intellectual property on fair and non-discriminatory terms to either Lenovo or its third-party suppliers that need the H.264 technology.

Nokia and Lenovo are embroiled in a global fight over technology, with cases pending in Germany, the U.S., Brazil and India. The U.S. International Trade Commission has launched an investigation into Nokia’s patent-infringement complaint that seeks to block imports of laptop, tablet and desktop computers made by the Chinese company.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.