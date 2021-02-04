51m ago
Nokia Sees Revenue Drop in 2021 as It Fights for Market Share
(Bloomberg) -- Nokia Oyj said it expects revenue to continue to drop this year as the telecommunications equipment maker battles share loss and falling prices for its products in some markets.
- Sales are expected to be between 20.6 billion euros and 21.8 billion euros ($24.7 billion to $26.2 billion), the company said in a statement on Thursday. Analysts had predicted about 21.5 billion euros for 2021, according to the average in a Bloomberg survey.
- Adjusted operating profit in the fourth quarter fell to 1.1 billion euros, better than the average analyst estimate of 955.3 million euros.
Key Insights
- “We expect 2021 to be challenging, a year of transition, with meaningful headwinds due to market share loss and price erosion in North America,” Chief Executive Officer Pekka Lundmark said in the statement.
- Net sales in the fourth quarter fell 5% to 6.57 billion euros. That compares with the average analyst estimate of 6.51 billion euros.
- Nokia also retained its guidance for an adjusted operating margin in the range of 7% to 10%.
- Nokia’s stock was entangled last week in bouts of speculative trading after being touted on a Reddit forum, sending the shares up about 17% and prompting the company to issue a statement saying it wasn’t aware of any developments that could have a bearing on its stock. The price of its American depositary receipts doubled at one point mid-week.
- The stock’s wild ride overshadows a larger transformation at the maker of fifth-generation mobile networks as Lundmark has vowed to do “whatever it takes” to stop losing market share and win 5G contracts. That includes investing more in research and development.
- The company’s board won’t propose a dividend for 2020 as it focuses on investing in 5G and other strategic areas.
Market Context
- Nokia trades at about 17 times its estimated earnings per share for the coming year. The shares are up 20% this year through Wednesday, compared with a 6.4% gain for the Stoxx Europe 600 Telecommunications index.
- Nokia has scheduled a capital markets day for March 18 and is planning to hold its annual general meeting on April 8.
