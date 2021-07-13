(Bloomberg) -- Nokia Oyj said it will probably raise its guidance for the full year following a stronger-than-expected second quarter in which the network equipment maker was able to keep costs in check as demand picked up.

The Finnish company didn’t provide numbers, but said it “now expects to revise upwards its prior outlook ranges for 2021,” according to a statement on Tuesday.

Nokia, which previously expected net sales -- adjusted for currency swings -- to reach between 20.6 billion euros ($24.4 billion) and 21.8 billion euros in 2021, said it plans to provide “full details” when it publishes second-quarter results on July 29.

The company’s previous outlook, published in late April, pointed to an operating margin of 7-10% in 2021, a positive free cash flow and a return on invested capital of 10-15%.

“We are progressing well with our three-phased plan to achieve sustainable, profitable growth and technology leadership,” Nokia Chief Executive Officer Pekka Lundmark said. “Our first-half performance has shown evidence of this in good cost control and also benefited from strength in a number of our end markets.”

Lundmark also acknowledged that Nokia continues “to expect some headwinds in the second half as we have previously highlighted.”

“But our performance in the first half provides a good foundation for the full year,” he said.

