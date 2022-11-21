(Bloomberg) -- Nomura Holdings Inc. is recruiting more traders as it seeks to expand its rates business in Europe following a surge in revenue.

The Japanese firm took on sterling swaps trader Kunal Parekh from TD Securities in October and will hire another later this month, according to Pasquale Cataldi, head of flow rates trading. It’s also seeking four further bond and euro swap traders in the City and elsewhere in Europe.

“We definitely want to grow in London, Paris and selectively in Milan,” Cataldi said in an interview. “We want to increase our presence and generally speaking our ability to support our franchise across rates and digitalization.”

The firm saw a 63% surge in fixed-income trading in the third quarter as it joined rivals Deutsche Bank AG and Barclays Plc in benefiting from market volatility. Investment banking revenue slid on weakness in equity underwriting.

Nomura in recent months hired Elena Agosti, a veteran of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc., to head supra-sovereign, sovereign and agency and covered bond trading in Milan. She now runs an all-woman desk that includes Hannah Krass, previously at BNP Paribas SA, Marta Vigano and Lea Poli.

“Finally after years in trading there are enough women to find themselves on the same team,” Agosti said in an interview. “It happened that they raised their hand and said ‘I want to be part of this new project.’”

Insurers and pension funds are returning to the SSA market as they move down the credit curve to look for yield, she said.

--With assistance from Donal Griffin.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.