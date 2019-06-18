(Bloomberg) -- Nomura Holdings Inc. is reducing its stake in an affiliate tied to an information leak and has withdrawn a proposal to nominate its chairman to key board roles in a bid to bolster governance ahead of its annual shareholder meeting.

Japan’s biggest brokerage will use proceeds from trimming its holding in Nomura Research Institute to buy back as much as 150 billion yen ($1.4 billion) of shares, it said in a statement Tuesday. The stake in NRI will drop to 23.1% from 36.6%.

Shareholders are scheduled to hold their annual meeting next Monday. Nomura shares have tumbled 19% this year after it posted its first annual loss in a decade and was punished by the nation’s financial regulator for leaking sensitive stock-market information.

Nomura withdrew its proposal to re-elect Chairman Nobuyuki Koga as head of the compensation and nominating committees. It is now asking shareholders to vote in favor of Hiroshi Kimura, an outside director, for those positions. The move “will help further enhance governance,” it said.

Proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis had urged shareholders to vote against Koga because of his role as chairman of the two committees, saying oversight of executive performance and pay “is likely more complicated and less rigorous” when an inside director has the roles. Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. also advised against re-electing Koga.

