(Bloomberg) -- Nomura Holdings Inc. appointed Alister Moss chief operating officer for clients in Asia, excluding Japan, to lead a strategy to coordinate between its investment banking and client financing and solutions teams.

Moss, currently head of debt syndicate for the region, will step into the new role on May 17, according to an internal memo.

He will continue to be based in Hong Kong and report to Louise Moat, chief operating officer for investment banking and also to Guy Smith, head of client financing and solutions for Asia ex-Japan. Oliver Holt will be named head of debt syndicate and report to Smith, the memo said.

A Hong Kong-based spokesman at Nomura confirmed the contents of the memo.

Moss will also support a range of initiatives within the client financing solutions business, and work closely with origination, structuring and distribution businesses within global markets and wealth management.Manshun Chan, who has been part of the debt syndicate team for almost 10 years, will work with the broader Asia client financing solutions and investment banking businesses in servicing their borrower clients. Chan will remain in Hong Kong and report to Holt.

