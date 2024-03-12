(Bloomberg) -- Corinthia Global Management, a platform backed by Nomura Holdings Inc., is hiring a private credit team of more than 20 people from Barings in one of the largest so-called team lifts at an alternative asset manager in recent years, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Corinthia is hiring Ian Fowler and Adam Wheeler, among others, according to the people, who requested anonymity discussing confidential information.

Barings, a subsidiary of MassMutual, on Tuesday named Bryan High as its new head of global private finance, succeeding both Fowler and Wheeler, who were co-heads. Barings BDC Inc. said on Friday that Fowler, its president, resigned to pursue other business opportunities and would be succeeded by Matthew Freund.

“We are fully committed to our private credit capabilities and have full support from MassMutual,” Barings Chief Executive Officer Mike Freno said in a statement. “The majority of the team remains, and will work together under the leadership of Bryan High and senior leaders Stuart Mathieson and Tyler Gately to ensure a seamless transition for our clients.”

Representatives for Nomura and Corinthia declined to comment.

Nomura, which is a shareholder in Corinthia, according to people familiar, has been developing a global strategy to compete in the $1.7 trillion world of private credit. In addition, its investment management arm in the US is also looking to grow in the space.

Barings is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, and has more than $381 billion of assets under management, according to its website.

--With assistance from Ellen Schneider and John Sage.

