(Bloomberg) -- Nomura Holdings Inc. has added eight new staff to its foreign-exchange sales and trading business this year as part of a global expansion in volatile markets.

The hires include Ben Robson, who will head electronic FX sales in London, and Sarah Sparke, who will help build out the firm’s real money FX sales, said people familiar with the matter. A Nomura spokesperson declined to comment.

After years of being stuck in the doldrums, foreign exchange markets have been revived as central banks around the world push interest rates higher. Deutsche Bank AG, the top player according to a 2022 Euromoney survey, notched up €8.9 billion ($9.4 billion) in revenues from fixed income and currencies in 2022, the highest in a decade.

The new Nomura staffers this year include five on the trading side and one in sales.

David Thursfield, Neil Gear, Michael Moore, Nick Luder and Nikolay Frolov in trading, and John Lee in sales

They add to several who joined in currency sales in 2022. Nomura has embarked on a hiring spree since Kevin Connors started in 2021 as its EMEA head of foreign exchange and emerging markets.

(Corrects fourth paragraph to remove inaccurate reference to all six confirming their move to Nomura.)

