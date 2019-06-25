(Bloomberg) -- Nomura Holdings Inc.’s chief executive officer was reappointed to the board with the smallest majority of shareholder votes in his reign, following a call for his ouster over an information leak.

Koji Nagai won the support of 61.7% of shareholders at yesterday’s annual general meeting, down from more than 90% in each of the previous six years, a company filing showed on Tuesday. Chairman Nobuyuki Koga got 62.3%, also the lowest of his tenure.

Revelations last month that employees leaked market-sensitive information led to regulatory penalties and prompted proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services to recommend voting against Nagai’s reappointment. The CEO is also under pressure to implement a turnaround plan after Japan’s biggest brokerage posted its first fiscal-year loss in a decade.

Nagai, 60, is Nomura’s longest-serving CEO in more than three decades, having begun his stint in August 2012 after his predecessor resigned in the wake of an insider-trading scandal.

