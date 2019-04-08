(Bloomberg) -- Nomura Holdings Inc.’s Chief Risk Officer Lewis O’Donald and senior salespeople and traders in New York, Europe and Asia are among those leaving as Japan’s largest brokerage retrenches from several markets including U.S. credit, according to people familiar with the matter.

In the Americas, senior fixed-income strategists George Goncalves and Siobhan Morden are among those departing along with Lee Olive, co-head of leveraged finance, and top high-yield bond salesman Brian Lee, said the people, asking not to be named discussing personnel moves. In a management shuffle announced last month, Nomura said Yuji Nakata would become chief risk officer, replacing O’Donald.

High-yield bond traders Vivek Raman and Andrew Leonhard are exiting, the people said, along with credit salesmen William Goebelbecker and Ben Golden.

Representatives for Nomura declined to comment. The departed employees either declined to comment or didn’t respond to messages seeking comment.

In Europe, Dan Cohen, head of Europe, Middle East and Africa high-yield trading and Bilal Hafeez, Nomura’s head of G10 foreign-exchange and rates strategy, who writes a wellness newsletter, are leaving, the people said. Other European departures include:

Gokhan Buyuksarac, head of CEEMEA currencies,

Asa Attwell, who oversaw Europe G10 currencies

Amanda Brilliant, who helped oversee repo business

Clive Hadingham, head of Northern Europe FX sales

In Asia, Graeme Bateman, 18-year veteran and head of Asia-Pacific research sales for Hong Kong and Neil Sheppard, a managing director in equity derivatives, are also leaving, the people said. Other exits include:

Ajay Abrol, a senior proprietary trader focused on macro trading

Sean McDonough, a senior equity sales trader

Mike Yau, a head of portfolio trading

Nomura is culling about 150 jobs across the Americas and Europe as part of sweeping cost cutting initiative, Bloomberg previously reported. The Americas business will largely cease to trade in both investment-grade and high-yield debt as part of a wider restructuring across the Tokyo-based bank.

