(Bloomberg) -- Jeff McDermott, global co-head of investment banking at Nomura Holdings Inc., plans to leave the bank.

McDermott’s last day will be June 30, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg News. The executive plans to “seek opportunities to help investors and companies create value through the sustainability transition,” the company said in the memo.

Nomura purchased McDermott’s boutique advisory business, Greentech Capital Advisors, in 2020, bringing the executive and more than 70 other people to the Japanese bank. McDermott, 64, founded Greentech in 2009 after leaving UBS Group AG, where he had been co-head of investment banking.

“Jeff has spent almost 40 years in investment banking, including leadership roles at several successful large financial-services firms, and founding the leading advisory firm focused exclusively on sustainable technology and infrastructure, Greentech Capital Advisors,” Chris Willcox, head of the wholesale division, and Masahiro Goto, global head of investment banking, said in the memo.

PJ Deschenes and Duncan Williams will continue in their roles as global co-heads of Nomura Greentech, according to the memo.

