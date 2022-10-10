(Bloomberg) -- Several dealmakers in areas including debt capital markets and real estate are leaving Nomura Holdings Inc. in Hong Kong, people familiar with the matter said, as slowdowns in the sectors show no sign of improving.

Jonathan Yip, head of debt capital markets for Asia ex-Japan, and Jeffrey Chan, a managing director in real estate for Asia ex-Japan, are part of a few recent departures, according to the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. There were a few other exits in logistics and DCM syndicate, they said.

Nomura also announced new appointments in its debt business, according to an internal memo dated Oct. 6 seen by Bloomberg News. Abhishek Tiwaari will assume the new role of head of debt origination, Asia ex-Japan, it said. Oliver Holt will add responsibility for Asia ex-Japan investment-grade debt capital markets origination to his existing role as head of DCM syndicate, Asia ex-Japan.

Debt markets globally have slumped into a bear market for the first time in a generation and deals have dwindled as inflation prompts many central banks to raise rates, also cooling property prices. That’s all been worsened in Asia by a debt crisis among China’s property developers -- the biggest issuers of Asian junk dollar bonds -- and a soaring dollar that pushes up servicing costs on foreign obligations.

Chinese companies have consequently curbed their dollar borrowings at a record pace this year, whittling away at what had been a lucrative business for bankers arranging bond and loan deals, particularly for high-yield offerings that carry juicy fees. Other financial institutions including UBS Group AG have trimmed mainland China-focused employees in Hong Kong in businesses including debt capital markets, investment banking and real estate.

Nomura is a relatively smaller player in Asian G3 currency bond arranging. It ranks 47th this year, down eight slots, in such offerings excluding self-led deals, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Yip joined Nomura as head of China DCM in 2015, and was promoted to his current role last year, according to his LinkedIn profile.

A spokesperson for Nomura in Hong Kong declined to comment.

