(Bloomberg) -- Nomura Holdings Inc. hired Kevin Connors as European head of foreign exchange and emerging markets as it boosts its trading business.

Connors who will also take the role of global head of sales for currencies and emerging markets, will be based in London and report to John Goff, head of global markets EMEA and Rig Karkhanis, head of global markets Asia ex-Japan, people with knowledge of the appointment said.

He will start at Nomura next month. Connors, who declined to comment for this story, was previously chief executive officer at Commodities World Capital LLP and Ibex Capital LLP. Before that, he worked at banks including Bank of America Corp. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Nomura is among the banks in benefiting from a boom in trading and deals fueled by the pandemic. The wholesale business, which includes global markets and investment banking, had a stellar run in the first 9 months of 2020 with income before taxes up 180% from a year earlier.

