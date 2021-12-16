(Bloomberg) -- Nomura Holdings Inc. has hired Credit Suisse Group AG’s Patrick Kwan to become the lender’s joint head of investment banking for Asia ex-Japan.

A veteran of banking and capital markets in the region, Kwan’s resume includes 15 years with Barclays Plc, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg News. Kwan was most recently Credit Suisse’s co-head banking, Asia Pacific and country head, Hong Kong, the memo shows.

The dealmaker had also served as chief investment officer at HNA Group International Co., an overseas arm of the Chinese conglomerate.

Kwan will join Nomura effective Jan. 7, and will work alongside fellow joint head Kenji Teshima, who will remain in his post as representative director of Nomura Asia Pacific Holdings.

A spokesperson for the bank confirmed the contents of the memo.

