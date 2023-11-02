(Bloomberg) -- Nomura Holdings Inc. has hired Michio Saito, a former Ministry of Finance official known for his extensive involvement in Japan’s government bond market, which is emerging from years of doldrums.

Known as Mr. JGB in the nation’s bond circles, Saito joined Nomura Institute of Capital Markets Research on Wednesday as an executive fellow, said a spokesperson who confirmed the hire.

Saito will share his knowledge about monetary and economic policy at the unit, which is fully owned by Japan’s largest brokerage and conducts research on medium- and longer-term themes in the financial and capital markets.

The move follows a slew of Bank of Japan policy tweaks that have breathed life into the nation’s once-sleepy government debt market. The benchmark 10-year bond yield reached a decade high this week after the central bank took another step toward ending its years of control over the market.

Saito built his reputation by playing a bridging role between the ministry and traders and investors in the government debt market. He helped to introduce additional note maturities and products such as inflation-linked 10-year bonds. He was even a model for a fictional character in a wildly popular thriller about a group of JGB traders, published in 2003.

Saito joined the ministry in April 1987. His last job there was as director-general of its Financial Bureau from June 2022 to July this year. The bureau among other things handles government bond issuance.

The Bank of Japan introduced its so-called yield curve control policy in 2016 as part of efforts to end deflation. It loosened its grip on yields on Tuesday, saying the 1% effective ceiling on 10-year government bonds is now seen as a reference point.

