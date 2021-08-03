(Bloomberg) -- Nomura Holdings Inc. has hired Brent Cook as a senior trader for its currency trading desks in London, according to people with knowledge of the appointment.

Cook who has previously worked at Macquarie Group Ltd. and Deutsche Bank AG, will be reporting to Kevin Connors in London, and Anant Swarup, global head, FX and emerging market flow products in Singapore.

A spokesperson at Nomura declined to comment.

The Japanese bank has made more than ten hires in the FX space in recent months, Bloomberg News has previously reported.

