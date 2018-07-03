Nomura Is Said to Cut 50 London Roles as Trading Chiefs Hit

(Bloomberg) -- Nomura Holdings Inc. is cutting at least 50 positions in London, including some of its most senior traders, people familiar with Japanese bank’s plans said.

The cuts affect staff including Omar Ghalloudi, who joined from Citigroup Inc. just last year, and Steven Marshall, who is head of CVA trading, according to the people, who requested anonymity. Nick Oxlade, Manolo Pedrini and Walid Haram, who help oversee different fixed-income trading businesses in London, may also be leaving, the people said.

The Tokyo-based firm has often struggled to make money overseas, leading to gyrations in strategy and stop-start expansions abroad. The bank, which largely exited European equity operations in 2016, has had persistent problems in its London office, including surprise losses and compliance issues. Nick Probert, a spokesman for Nomura in London, declined to comment.

Oxlade is head of European credit sales, while Pedrini runs rates for the region, according to their LinkedIn profiles. They didn’t respond to emailed requests for comment. Haram, head of emerging-market credit trading, declined to comment.

Since October, Nomura’s London arm has shuttered a proprietary-trading desk after a series of trades went awry, reported a loss of about 14 billion yen ($126 million) tied to Steinhoff International Holdings NV, and suspended -- and then exonerated -- a pair of high-yield bond traders amid a probe into how they valued their positions. The firm’s global head of credit, Frederic Jallot, left last month less than a year after he joined.

(Adds more affected traders in second paragraph.)

--With assistance from Stefania Spezzati.

To contact the reporters on this story: Donal Griffin in London at dgriffin10@bloomberg.net;Thomas Beardsworth in London at tbeardsworth@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Ambereen Choudhury at achoudhury@bloomberg.net, Keith Campbell, Jon Menon

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.