Nomura Is Said to Cut About 40 Global Markets Traders in U.S.

(Bloomberg) -- Nomura Holdings Inc. dismissed about 40 traders in the U.S., according to a person familiar with the matter.

The cuts came in the global markets division, which includes equities, fixed income, currencies and commodities, said the person, who asked not to be identified discussing personnel. The dismissals affect about 5 percent of the division’s staff.

The move contrasts with a push by Japan’s biggest securities firm to bulk up its investment-banking presence in the U.S. Chief Executive Officer Koji Nagai said late last year that he wants to shed Nomura’s underdog status in investment banking in the U.S.

Jennifer Will, a spokeswoman for Tokyo-based Nomura, declined to comment on the cuts.

