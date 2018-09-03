(Bloomberg) -- Nomura Holdings Inc., the Japanese brokerage struggling to improve performance overseas, is hiring a money manager from $35 billion hedge fund Millennium Management to help lead its European credit business, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

John Gousias will be responsible for Nomura’s flow credit trading business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Gousias helped lead the same business -- the buying and selling of corporate debt -- at HSBC Holdings Plc before he joined Millennium in 2017. He previously held senior credit-trading roles at Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc, according to his LinkedIn page.

Gousias and Aoife Reynolds, a spokeswoman for Nomura in London, declined to comment. Harry Mayfield, an external spokesman for Millennium, didn’t immediately comment.

Executives at Nomura, Japan’s biggest brokerage, are under pressure to improve returns from its overseas divisions after overall profit tumbled 91 percent in the three months ended June 30, led by losses at the European unit. The bank pushed through about 50 job cuts in London in July. James Milligan, who headed the bank’s flow credit trading for EMEA, departed recently.

--With assistance from Alastair Marsh.

To contact the reporters on this story: Donal Griffin in London at dgriffin10@bloomberg.net;Thomas Beardsworth in London at tbeardsworth@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Ambereen Choudhury at achoudhury@bloomberg.net, Patrick Henry, Jon Menon

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.