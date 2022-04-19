(Bloomberg) -- Nomura Holdings Inc. lost tens of millions of dollars on transactions linked to U.K. inflation when a new trading strategy backfired, people familiar with the matter said.

The Tokyo-based lender attempted to expand its sterling-based inflation-trading business in early 2021, the people said. But the Nomura traders were stung by sharp moves in U.K. consumer prices and lost about $30 million last year instead, one of the people said.

While the global rise in prices is punishing households and bedeviling policy makers, it’s generally been a boon for the small group of Wall Street traders who use bonds and obscure derivatives to profit from inflation. Goldman Sachs Group Inc., one of the industry’s biggest players, made about $300 million from the trades in the first quarter, Bloomberg reported earlier this month.

Nomura’s losses are a reminder of how risky the business can be, especially in the U.K., a notoriously illiquid market where holders can get trapped in large loss-making positions.

Aoife Reynolds, a spokeswoman for Nomura in London, declined to comment.

U.K. inflation soared to a 30-year high of 7% in March, adding to pressure on Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak to shield households from a cost-of-living crisis. This post-lockdown phenomenon has exceeded forecasts since it began about a year ago and has spurred a volatile swell of activity in the market for inflation trading.

Once a Wall Street backwater, inflation trading has morphed into a booming business for banks as pension funds rush to protect long-term holdings and hedge funds hunt out short-term profits. The biggest investment banks generated $2.3 billion of revenue from the industry globally last year, more than double 2019, according to Vali Analytics Ltd.

The U.K. market is no exception. Traders bought and sold 1.6 billion pounds ($2.1 billion) of sterling-based inflation-linked bonds and derivatives every day on average in the first quarter, a 17% increase on last year and 45% jump on 2019, according to Tradeweb Markets Inc.

Nomura’s problems with U.K. inflation contrast with success elsewhere. The bank’s euro-based inflation trading business generated record revenue last year, one of the people said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.