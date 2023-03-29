(Bloomberg) -- Nomura Holdings Inc. made a string of senior appointments after Rig Karkhanis was elevated to take a bigger job, according to an internal memo.

The Tokyo-based bank named Alok Tapadia head of global markets for Asia ex-Japan and appointed Nagaraj Pangal and Kevin Connors co-heads of global forex & emerging markets, according to the memo that was confirmed by a spokesman.

Aleem Jivraj was promoted to chief operating officer for global markets and will relocate to London from Singapore. He was most recently chief operating officer for global markets Asia ex-Japan and global forex & emerging markets.

Nomura earlier this month promoted Karkhanis to head of global markets as part of an annual management reshuffle this month. The macro business, which comprises foreign exchange and rates, is the largest revenue contributor to Asia global markets ex-Japan, delivering eight consecutive years of pretax profits.

Tapadia previously managed trading teams across structured fixed income and emerging market rates. Pangal was global head of forex options trading based out of Singapore and Connors, based in London, was global head of forex and emerging market sales as well as head of forex and emerging markets in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

