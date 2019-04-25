(Bloomberg) -- Nomura Holdings Inc. barely eked out a fourth-quarter profit amid weakness in both retail and wholesale business, underscoring why Japan’s biggest brokerage is embarking on another round of cost cuts.

Net income dropped 96 percent to 844 million yen ($7.5 million) in the final three months of the fiscal year ended March, the Tokyo-based firm said Thursday. Nomura posted a loss of 100.4 billion yen for the full year, its first annual red ink since the global financial crisis a decade ago.

Chief Executive Officer Koji Nagai this month announced a three-year cost cutting plan aimed at returning Nomura’s overseas operations to profit and revamping its mainstay domestic consumer business. Analysts are now looking for more clues on how the firm will boost revenue after cutting dozens of frontline trading jobs overseas.

“It may take time but we think they can recover a certain level of profitability in the years down the road,’’ Hideyasu Ban, senior research analyst at CLSA Ltd. in Tokyo, said on Bloomberg Television before the earnings announcement.

