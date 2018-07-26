(Bloomberg) -- Nomura Holdings Inc.’s first-quarter profit plunged 91 percent as trading income and brokerages commissions dropped.

Net income fell to 5.2 billion yen ($47 million) in the three months ended June 30 from a year earlier, Japan’s biggest brokerage said Thursday.

A stagnating equity market is clouding prospects for Nomura’s retail brokerage business at home. That’s putting pressure on the firm’s wholesale operations such as trading and dealmaking to prop up profit, a task that Citigroup Inc. analyst Koichi Niwa says may be tough.

“Nomura’s retail business is growing at a sluggish pace, while its global share of the wholesale business is a case of one step forward, two steps back,” Niwa said before the results were announced.

