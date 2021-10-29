(Bloomberg) -- Nomura Holdings Inc. said second-quarter profit slumped 95% and announced a plan to buy back 50 billion yen ($440 million) of shares after Japan’s biggest brokerage booked a one-off provision related to legacy transactions in the Americas from before the global financial crisis.

Net income totaled 3.21 billion yen in the three months ended Sept. 30, it said in a statement Friday. The brokerage said it plans to buy back as much as 2.5% of its outstanding shares.

The figures mark Nomura’s second straight quarter of profit since it took a $2.9 billion hit from the collapse of Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management LP earlier this year. Still, the figures show that Nomura even a 60% rise in investment banking revenue wasn’t enough to lift the results.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.