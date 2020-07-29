(Bloomberg) -- Nomura Holdings Inc. returned to profit last quarter, led by a surge in trading and a one-time gain related to the revaluation of its Tokyo real estate.

Net income more than doubled to 142.5 billion yen ($1.4 billion) in the three months ended June 30 from a 55.8 billion yen year earlier, Japan’s biggest brokerage said Wednesday. Revenue from the wholesale division climbed to a record, as did pretax profit from overseas operations.

That compares with a surprise loss in the previous quarter, when the firm suffered paper losses on loans and securities during the pandemic-fueled market turmoil.

The result marks the first three months under new Chief Executive Officer Kentaro Okuda, who is trying to navigate the firm through the coronavirus-fueled downturn by reviewing costs and risk-taking. Nomura has cut dozens of jobs at its U.S. investment bank, people with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg before the earnings announcement.

The firm notified some workers on Tuesday, according to the people, who asked not be identified because the headcount reduction isn’t public. Less than 10% of the investment-banking staff in the U.S. are affected, the people said.

While the pandemic is clouding the outlook for dealmaking, it has led to a flurry of stock and bond trading. Nomura joined Wall Street peers including Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in benefiting from the trading boom in the quarter after stimulus measures thawed global markets.

The domestic business serving retail investors also saw profit rise, even after branch windows were closed due to a national state of emergency to combat the pandemic.

Market volatility boosted trading, though wholesale business has slowed in the current quarter, Chief Financial Officer Takumi Kitamura said on a call with reporters. Asked about the report on U.S. job cuts, he said the firm is always reviewing its business portfolio, without elaborating.

“Clients’ needs may change in the post coronavirus era,” he said. “Although our wholesale department generated a very good result this time, we are exercising discipline and once again reviewing our business portfolio.”

Revenue from Nomura’s wholesale department surged to a record 248.7 billion yen. Revenue from the global markets business, which includes trading for institutional clients, rose 71%, while investment banking saw a 32% decrease, amid a drop in underwriting and merger deals in Japan.

Nomura booked 71.1 billion yen in pretax income stemming from the redevelopment of the Nihonbashi business district in Tokyo. The bank flagged the expected gain in May, saying it obtained the rights to floor space in the project once it’s completed in exchange for those on assets it currently owns.

Shares of Nomura closed 0.7% lower before the results were announced, taking this year’s decline to 15%.

Other Highlights

Overseas operations generated a record 64.2 billion yen in income before taxes, more than doubling from a year earlier, led by the Americas.

The retail division saw pretax profit climb 86% to 15.1 billion yen.

Pretax profit from asset management rose 6% from a year earlier. That compared with an 8.7 billion loss in the previous quarter.

