(Bloomberg) -- Nomura Holdings Inc.’s digital asset arm Laser Digital is investing in Infinity, a decentralized finance protocol for institutional lending and borrowing.

Infinity’s protocol gives firms a basis for benchmark interest rates, lending, borrowing and risk management in decentralized finance, the companies said in a joint statement. It didn’t mention the size of the investment.

Laser Digital’s move shows continued interest among financial institutions in crypto even after the collapse of exchange FTX led to aggressive actions in the US that could push the industry to the fringes of finance. Nomura launched the unit during a meltdown of the crypto sector last year, with former head of trading and investment banking Steve Ashley as its chairman.

DeFi lets people trade, lend and borrow without intermediaries and often anonymously through the use of automated protocols. Switzerland-based Laser Digital is also focusing its investments in centralized finance, web3 and blockchain infrastructure, according to the statement.

“Infinity’s groundwork paves the way for institutional flows on-chain, new levels of rates and risk innovation,” said Olivier Dang, head of ventures at Laser Digital.

