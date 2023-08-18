(Bloomberg) -- Turkey, the Czech Republic, Sri Lanka and Romania are at risk of currency crises over the next 12 months, according to a Nomura Holdings Inc. gauge that has predicted past selloffs.

Each of the countries scored above 100 on the bank’s “Damocles” gauge, a signal that they’re vulnerable to a currency meltdown. Its model pools eight indicators that helped forecast 64% of the 61 emerging-market currency crises since 1996, the Tokyo-based firm said.

Elsewhere, Chile, Hungary and Brazil all have scores that are close to the crisis threshold, Nomura said.

The Covid-19 pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and global price pressures have “widened the disparity of economic fundamentals” in the developing world, battering some countries’ finances and leaving them with deeply negative real interest rates, meaning they’re below zero when adjusted for inflation, according to the firm’s economists.

“As the rate-hiking cycle turns – Chile and Brazil have already started to cut rates – investors could turn more discriminatory by paying more attention to EM risks, particularly if global risk aversion and growth weaken,” Nomura’s Singapore-based economists Robert Subbaraman and Si Ying Toh wrote in a report on Friday.

Even though Turkey and Sri Lanka already recently experienced crises, Nomura’s economists said their Damocles model is signaling that “they are not yet out of the woods.”

Read more:

Dollar Carry Trades Falter as Emerging-Market Allure Fades

Union Privatfonds Joins Goldman Sachs Predicting Koruna Selloff

Romania Rules Out Rate Cuts This Year Amid Stubborn Inflation

Sri Lanka Seeks to Reassure as Rupee Falls Most in Asia in July

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.