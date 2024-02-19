(Bloomberg) -- Nomura Holdings Inc.’s deputy head of flow rates trading for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Olek Gajowniczek, is leaving the bank after nearly a decade, according to people familiar with the matter.

Gajowniczek is exiting by mutual agreement and hasn’t yet been replaced, according to one of the people, who asked not to be named discussing personnel. He was based in London and previously worked for nearly seven years at Morgan Stanley, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Nomura and Gajowniczek declined to comment. The lender’s trading division has recently returned to profit, and a strong showing in fixed income trading in the three months ended Dec. 31 helped lift revenues in global markets, Japan’s biggest brokerage said last month.

Nomura has long counted rates trading — the buying and selling products tied to interest rates, such as government bonds — as one of its most important money makers in London.

Last February, Nomura’s head of flow rates trading for EMEA, Pasquale Cataldi, left the bank after less than a year. Cataldi was appointed after James Konrad, one of Nomura’s most senior bond traders in London, left to join Citigroup Inc. as head of European government-bond trading. Konrad has since joined Brevan Howard Asset Management.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.