(Bloomberg) -- Nomura Holdings Inc.’s executive chairman for India, Vikas Sharma, is retiring from the firm after more than two decades.

Sharma, a senior managing director, joined the Japanese lender in Hong Kong in 1999, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg News. He served as country head in Mumbai in 2007, and a decade later became the bank’s head of Asia ex-Japan. In 2021 he returned to India’s financial hub to take up the executive chairman role, the memo shows.

A spokesperson for Nomura confirmed the contents of the memo.

The bank named Mahesh Natarajan executive director and head of equity markets in India, Bloomberg News reported in April. Natarajan was most recently at ICICI Securities Ltd.

Nomura Chief Executive Officer Kentaro Okuda slashed earnings targets across the firm’s main businesses and said he is planning to conduct a major review into its ways of doing business, during the firm’s investor day in May.

