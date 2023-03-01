(Bloomberg) -- Nomura Holdings Inc. promoted Rig Karkhanis to head of global markets, and he will move to London from Singapore as part of the move.

Currently deputy head of global markets, Karkhanis is replacing Yutaka Nakajima, who becomes deputy president and representative executive officer. Japan’s biggest brokerage announced the changes on Wednesday as part of an annual management shuffle.

Nomura’s global markets team focuses on business including equity and fixed income trading within the wholesale banking division.

In other changes taking effect on April 1:

Toshiyasu Iiyama, who has overseen Nomura’s China business, was appointed deputy president and chief of staff at the holding company

Kenji Teshima will take over as chair of the China committee, while retaining his role as CEO of Nomura Asia Pacific Holdings

Chie Toriumi becomes deputy president of the domestic securities unit, becoming the first woman to hold the role.

